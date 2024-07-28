Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 207,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. 3,751,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,705. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

