EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYPT. StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

