Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.14% of Fabrinet worth $77,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $220.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.44. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $266.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

