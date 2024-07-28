FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

FDS traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.33. 213,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.06 and a 200 day moving average of $441.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

