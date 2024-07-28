Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.30% of Federal Signal worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 150.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. 482,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,138. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

