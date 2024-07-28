Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Up 3.0 %

FSS stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

