Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,661. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

