FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FedEx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,056,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $306,129,000 after acquiring an additional 82,201 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.14. 1,200,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.07 and a 200 day moving average of $262.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

