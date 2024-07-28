Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $97.52 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $97.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00040514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

