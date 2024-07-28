Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00001847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $51.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00040332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

