Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.98. 37,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fidelity Magellan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Magellan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,822,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.