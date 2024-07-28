Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $40.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.15.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,523,670. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

