Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.92, Zacks reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Financial Institutions stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 85,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,563. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

