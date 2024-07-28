First Community Co. (FCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Community has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. First Community has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of First Community stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. First Community has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCCO

First Community Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.