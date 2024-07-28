First Community Co. (FCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
First Community has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. First Community has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
First Community Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of First Community stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. First Community has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCCO
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Community
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.