First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.