First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 501,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in First Merchants by 4,586.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 685,758 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in First Merchants by 457.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 581,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 477,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,400,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Merchants by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,074,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FRME

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. 327,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,640. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.