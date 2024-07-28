First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

FDT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.98. 17,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,258. The company has a market capitalization of $427.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.8713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

