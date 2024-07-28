Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. Five Below has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

