FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in July

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
