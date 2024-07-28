Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 79,599,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,100,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

