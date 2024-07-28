Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,678,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FRLA remained flat at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

