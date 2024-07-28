Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Short Interest Update

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FKWL opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.14. Franklin Wireless has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

