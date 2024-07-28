Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Frequency Electronics stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
