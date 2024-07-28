Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Frequency Electronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth $1,511,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.