Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 403.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 2,097,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,919,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $89,555.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $254,485.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

