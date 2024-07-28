Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.65. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 12,760 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$4.80 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Lithium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

