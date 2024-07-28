FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 4.49% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,977.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,557,220 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,357.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 274,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,847,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 15,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

