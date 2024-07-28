FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMARFree Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 4.49% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,977.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,557,220 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,357.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 274,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,847,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 15,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

