FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Zacks reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,590. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.71 million, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

Insider Activity

In other FVCBankcorp news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $33,899.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Devin Satz sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $136,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $33,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,217 shares in the company, valued at $878,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,945 shares of company stock worth $328,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

