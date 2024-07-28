G999 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.60 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 54% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00040129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

