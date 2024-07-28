Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 842,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 268,820 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 362,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $51,938,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $19.76. 7,954,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,662,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

