Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Visteon worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.53. The stock had a trading volume of 386,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VC

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.