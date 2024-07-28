Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.90. The company had a trading volume of 395,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average of $210.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

