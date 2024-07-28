Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $75,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in BorgWarner by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,376,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,373. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

