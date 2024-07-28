Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ETR traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $113.63. 1,405,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

