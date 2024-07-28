Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $4,813,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,174 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $13,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $37.65. 10,250,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

