Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.99 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $388,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 92,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.71. The stock had a trading volume of 673,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,519. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

