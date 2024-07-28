Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,451. The company has a market cap of $553.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $86.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

