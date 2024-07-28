Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.56. 186,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,555. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $177.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

