Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $8.36 on Friday, reaching $451.39. 1,307,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,236. The firm has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.15.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.25.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

