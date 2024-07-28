Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,225,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,308,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $3,679,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $1,069,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 386,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $4,515,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 594,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN remained flat at $12.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

