Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,394,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,302,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,360,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,735,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,403,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

OLK stock remained flat at $26.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,228. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.52. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.