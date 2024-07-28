Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,507 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,050. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. Research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

