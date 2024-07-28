Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LZB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 417,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $43.97.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.