Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 8.00% of Telesat worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Telesat by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,139,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,778,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 6,039.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Telesat in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Telesat Stock Performance

TSAT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $113.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. Telesat Corp has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $112.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. Telesat had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telesat Corp will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

