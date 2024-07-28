Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 37,100 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.47% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of OR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. 612,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,699. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
