Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Patterson Companies worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 58,084 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 733,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

