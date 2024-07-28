Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 51,725 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,725 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 15.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on THS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

