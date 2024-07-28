Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mativ worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mativ by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 130,362 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 130,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mativ by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mativ by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 139,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mativ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. 296,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is -6.62%.

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.