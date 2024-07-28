Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,323,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,198. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

