Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Down 56.6% in July

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 193,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GANX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ GANX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

