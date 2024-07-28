Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.30 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.78 on Friday. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $454.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

